Controlled burns planned at Camp Roberts

CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. - California National Guard post Camp Roberts announced they will conduct controlled burns the next two weeks.

The burns will be used for training purposes and to reduce the future risk of fire during fire season.

Camp Roberts Impact Range Fire Hazard Training Burn will take place Thursday and Friday of this week as well as Thursday and Friday of next week. The burns will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire and smoke may be visible to surrounding communities and anyone driving by Camp Roberts on Highway 101.

Firefighters from agencies between San Diego and Monterey will be on hand to practice their wildland firefighting techniques.