SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fire

Central Coast fire, law enforcement agencies send resources to Hill, Woolsey fires

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 10:57 PM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 12:43 AM PST

Central Coast fire, law enforcement agencies send resources to Hill, Woosley fires

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Agencies along the Central Coast are sending dozens of firefighters to help fight the flames in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. 

“We're all there, in for the long haul,” said CAL FIRE Public Information Officer, Clint Bullard. “Right now we have about 150 people all from fire departments throughout San Luis Obispo County [dispatched across the state]. We've got dozers out, we've got troops on the ground with engines, we've got hand crews and we've got the aircraft.”

Santa Maria firefighters are also lending a hand at the Hill and Woosley fires.

“This is just building so the need is really big right now and there's a lot of requests going out and we try to fill them as they come in,” explained Battalion Chief Thomas Crakes of Santa Maria Fire.  

Crakes said an engine with four men left to Southern California on Thursday night. 

“Four people is usually what staffs a brush truck or an engine and that is what normally goes out."

Fire officials also talked about the challenges they're up against. 

“It's a steep hilly terrain –tough terrain to get in and out of,” said Bullard. 

"Lot of times the [mutual aid] request will come in at two in the morning,” shared Crakes. The Battalion Chief said waking up personnel and rushing them out the door can consume time. 

These agencies stressed they're also standing guard locally should a fire break out in the Central Coast. 

“We have crews coming in and backfilling, people coming in off duty, from vacation, from days off,” explained Bullard. 

The Arroyo Grande Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also sent out officers and deputies to help with evacuations at the scene of the Woolsey fire.

Santa Barbara County Fire personnel has been dispatched to the Hill fire and the Woosley fire, too.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

Best, worst cities for veterans to live
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for veterans to live

Colorized images from WWI
Press Association/AP via CNN

Colorized images from WWI

Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Celebrities who go by one name
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

Health mistakes smart people make
iStock/Peter-John Freeman

Health mistakes smart people make

On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

Notable recalls of 2018
Duncan Hines via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians