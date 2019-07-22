Cal Fire responds to fire near Creston

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - (Update 2:42 p.m.) Cal Fire says its crews stopped the fire's forward progress.

The fire burned four acres.

Cal Fire says it released all aircraft and crews will remain on scene to mop up.

(Original Story) A fire near Creston is threatening one structure.

It broke out around 2:10 p.m. Monday near Kingsbury Road and Dodds Way.

Cal Fire says the fire has burned four acres.

Aircraft are assisting crews on the ground involved in the fire fight.

