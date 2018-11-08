SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fire

CAL FIRE increases staffing ahead of extreme fire weather

Red Flag Warning from Thursday through Friday

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 05:41 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 05:46 PM PST

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - CAL FIRE firefighters statewide are preparing for potential extreme fire weather across many parts of California this week.

There will be a Red Flag Warning in southern California start Thursday morning through Friday evening. The warning extends from Santa Barbara County to the Mexican border.

“As we remember the tragic fires that occurred in October and December of last year, they should serve as a stark reminder for everyone to be prepared for the unexpected," said Cheif Ken Pimlott, CAL FIRE Director. We have increased our staffing throughout the state, but just as important the public needs to remain vigilant ... It is very important to follow evacuation orders and to leave early as fires will move extremely fast under these predicted conditions."

"One Less Spark means On Less Wildfire" is the slogan CAL FIRE is using urging everyone to exercise extreme caution when in or near the wildlands or open areas to prevent sparking a fire.

Here some reminders and safety tips:

Don’t mow or trim dry grass on windy days

  • Never pull your vehicle over in dry grass
  • Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and is not dragging anything on the ground
  • Secure tow chains, dragging chains will throw sparks
  •  Report any suspicious activities relating to wildfire starts

For more prevention tips and evacuation steps visit, ReadyForWildfire.org

For the latest forecast conditions, click here.

