Brush fire reported near Santa Maria fully contained
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The vegetation fire reported near Santa Maria has been contained at 48.2 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Foxen 2 Incident update. Contained at 48.2 acres.@YourFireChief @EliasonMike— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) July 4, 2019
Firefighters are battling a fire near Santa Maria. It was reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday near 1335 East Betteravia.
Santa Barbara County Fire says 5 to 7 acres are burning.
They are using air crews to fight the fire and crews on the ground.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. County Fire says they are confident it will be contained soon.
This is a developing story.