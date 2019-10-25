Firefighters quickly knock down brush fire along Highway 101 in La Conchita

LA CONCHITA, Calif. - UPDATE: 3:11 p.m. Friday

The brush fire was 100% contained by 7:15 p.m.

When the fire first broke out, a Cal Fire strike team on their way to the Tick Fire on Highway 101 stopped on scene to help control the burning fire.

Another Cal Fire strike team from Monterey County came on scene soon after to help.

Ventura County Fire estimated the fire to be 1.63 acres.

The cause is under investigation.

__________________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A strike team of firefighters driving on Highway 101 was able to quickly stop a brush fire that broke out in La Conchita Thursday evening.

The Shoals Fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at Highway 101 and Mussel Shoals.

The fire quickly grew to about two acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department says a fire engine that was driving by was able to stop and quickly knock the fire down.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for a few hours to monitor for any hotspots.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Video from the scene showed the fire burning near power lines. Firefighters said some power poles may have been affected by the fire.