Fire

Firefighters quickly knock down brush fire along Highway 101 in La Conchita

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 05:58 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:27 PM PDT

Firefighters quickly knock down brush fire along Highway 101 in La Conchita

LA CONCHITA, Calif. - UPDATE: 3:11 p.m. Friday

The brush fire was 100% contained by 7:15 p.m. 

When the fire first broke out, a Cal Fire strike team on their way to the Tick Fire on Highway 101 stopped on scene to help control the burning fire. 

Another Cal Fire strike team from Monterey County came on scene soon after to help. 

Ventura County Fire estimated the fire to be 1.63 acres. 

The cause is under investigation. 

__________________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A strike team of firefighters driving on Highway 101 was able to quickly stop a brush fire that broke out in La Conchita Thursday evening.

The Shoals Fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at Highway 101 and Mussel Shoals.

The fire quickly grew to about two acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department says a fire engine that was driving by was able to stop and quickly knock the fire down.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for a few hours to monitor for any hotspots.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Video from the scene showed the fire burning near power lines. Firefighters said some power poles may have been affected by the fire.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

The many looks of Katy Perry
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The many looks of Katy Perry

2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

Barack Obama: A life in pictures
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Barack Obama: A life in pictures

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents