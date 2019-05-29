Fire

Vegetation fire burning in Gaviota fully contained

No structures threatened but conditions windy

Posted: May 27, 2019 06:56 PM PDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 04:26 PM PDT

GAVIOTA, Calif. - UPDATE: 5/29/2019 at 10:00 a.m.: Santa Barbara County Fire has declared the fire burning along Highway 101 in Gaviota to be fully contained. 

Fire crews pulled all hose line on Wednesday morning after monitoring the fire for the past two days.

The fire burned a total of eight acres. The cause is under investigation.

UPDATE: 5/28/2019 at 9:00 a.m.: The Santa Barbara County Fire Department expects the brush fire burning along Highway 101 in Gaviota to be fully contained by Tuesday evening.

The fire did not grow in acreage overnight and crews will remain on scene throughout the day to mop of hot spots, firefighters said.

A roadside fire in the Gaviota area has been pushed by windy conditions from a small spot to up to eight acres.

Early reports said it was under power lines but lines did not appear to be impacted. 

Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said he did not want to speculate on the cause.

Several passersby on the freeway called in the fire and location for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A helicopter dropped water and tankers dropped Phos-check over and over again until the sun set.

Multiple brush engines and hand crews planned to stay on the fire lines overnight.

No structures were threatened.

The California Highway Patrol had units in the area but the freeway remained open. At times it was smoky for drivers, many who are returning from a Memorial Day weekend trip.

