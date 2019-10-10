'Cross Fire' burns in SLO County amid threat of power shutoffs

Cross Fire burns 289 acres

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The "Cross Fire" burning north or San Miguel in San Luis Obispo County has burned 275 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Overnight, firefighters were able to stop forward progress of the blaze. Officials used GPS to get a more accurate estimate of size and containment Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire was 80 percent contained

Downed power lines are being investigated as a possible cause.

Meanwhile, some 800,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers across Northern California could be without power for the next several days. PG&E pulling the plug to prevent its equipment from sparking a wildfire.

"We're certainly looking at this as an opportunity to reduce the risk of wildfire across our service area and keep our customers and our community safe," said PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo.

These planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs will impact power customers in 34 California counties. It's being called the largest preventative power outage in state history.