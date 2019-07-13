Fifth ROV death at Dunes sheds light on lack of safety requirements to ride

OCEANO, Calif. - California State Parks announced that a fifth person has died Thursday evening at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, shedding light on safety issues for riders.

The news of the death of another victim at the dunes came just after the California Coastal Commission voted not to take any immediate action to ban off-road vehicles at the park and to allow Public Works to develop a plan for the park's future.

The rising number of deaths in off-road vehicle accidents at the Oceano Dunes has raised some concerns for riders.

"This has to stop better safety measures have to be put in place," said ATV and ROV Rider Aaron Valdez.

Officials reported that 46-year-old Mario Olivias died on Thursday evening in an accident on the dunes.

They noted he was wearing his motorcycle helmet improperly.

"Safety is important in a place like this and everyone wants to feel safe when we all come out here," said Valdez.

Though a drivers license is required for people to drive on the roads, the dunes don't follow the same set of rules.

"Right now there are no requirements for the ROV operation," said California State Parks Commander Kevin Pearce.

Pearce said even minors can operate off-road vehicles, as long as a guardian supervises anyone under 14 years of age.

As for other vehicles like ATV's and four-wheelers...

"For adults, there are no certification or training required," said Commander Pearce.

That means companies can rent to anyone with no experience or training.

But the only time training is required is if the rider is a minor.

"For ATV's that would be an ATV certificate. The adult would need to have one and accompany the minor during the trip," said Commander Pearce.

The certificate requirement consists of the rider only watching a video.

Avid Rider Pat Gains says the dunes are the kind of terrain that should require training.

"Where there is technical riding, sand dunes are somewhat technical because you can't see. You can come upon a dune and you don't know what's back there," said Gains.

As the future of the dunes is considered over the next year, Gains says the key to staying safe is to avoid busy weekends and pay attention.

"Be extra, extra cautious, anything you might think is dangerous simply just don't do it," warned Gains.

Arnies ATV Rental on Pier Ave said they have every rider watch a video before hitting the dunes and the company will accompany inexperienced riders to train them if needed.

But according to them some of the other rentals don't offer such services.