Fiesta's official poster and pin design unveiled at La Primavera event in Santa Barbara

Posted: May 26, 2019 01:12 PM PDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 01:15 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - La Presidenta Barbara Carroll unveiled this year's official Fiesta poster and pin at the sold-out Fiesta's La Primavera kick-off event in Santa Barbara Saturday night.

Local Santa Barbara artist Victor Sigismondi designed the original graphic used for the poster which features a classic parade scene in bright colors. 

Children, dancers, and horses are also shown in the poster. 

"I wanted to capture the essence of the parade in my poster, as the parade is my first memory of Fiesta, and it's what drew me in as a Fiesta volunteer all of those years ago," said Carroll. "I think the parade is one of our most iconic events, and anyone who has ever attended our parade will instantly recognize the scene and connect with it."

    La Presidenta hopes the pin and poster resonate as Fiesta and can make for happy memories. 

Sigismodi was also assisted by Old Spanish Days board member Debbie Oquist in the completion of the image for the poster and Steve Lipman at Pincrafters helped with the pin design.      

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara is now in its 95th year and is dedicated to honoring Santa Barbara's rich history, spirit, culture, and more, according to Old Spanish Days representatives. 

The next official Fiesta Event will be the Fiesta Ranchera on June 20 at Rancho la Patera and Stow House located in Goleta.

Fiesta 2019 will be held starting July 31 until August 4.

