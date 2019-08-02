News

FIESTA PARADE: Parking information & Parade route

El Desfile Histórico starts at 12 p.m.

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 06:51 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:10 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - El Desfile Histórico (Fiesta Historical Parade) is in its 95th year. Floats, carriages, dancers, bands and horses, lots of horses will be entertaining thousands in Santa Barbara.

The Fiesta Parade is one of the largest equestrian parades in the country, featuring more than 600 horses from across the western states.

You can watch El Desfile Histórico on NewsChannel 3 or at KEYT.com starting at 12 p.m.

PARADE ROUTE

The parade starts at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeds east along the beach to State Street, then up State Street to Sola Street. 

PARKING

The city of Santa Barbara has suspended parking enforcement for the Fiesta Parade. Parking spots and curbs marked 75 and 90 minute parking will be okay for parade spectators.

Above the freeway: Valerio Street on the north, Bath Street on the west, and Laguna Street on the east.

Below the freeway: Cabrillo Boulevard on the south, Castillo Street on the west, and Garden Street on the east.

All other parking regulations will be enforced. These parking rules will start at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

