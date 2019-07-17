Traditional confetti eggs become a litter issue prior to Old Spanish Days

Confetti from cascarones will be a big cleanup issue during Old Spanish Days. Santa Barbara would like to see that reduced where possible. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the more festive spur of the moment surprises during Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days is the crack of a confetti egg on someone's head.

The shower of color and the tradition of a cascarones could be facing some new rules this year.

Santa Barbara is trying to reduce the amount of confetti that hits the ground and has to be cleaned up along with the risk of getting into the water drains that ultimately go to the ocean.

Old Spanish Days begins July 31, and goes for four days. One immediate change will be a strict stop to the use of plastics, mylar and sequins due to environmental concerns.

"What really we are trying to do is encourage people to use less and use paper and to actually think about alternatives," said Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary. She suggested cut up bits of leaves could be a substitute.

Earlier this summer the confetti is litter signs went up.

The city is covering the drains to keep the paper and other forms of Fiesta trash out of the ocean.

Zachary says, "any other day of the year it would be considered litter. The city as well as the event organizers expend quite a lot of resources to clean up and it is another way to use our dollars more wisely."

Last year, cascarones were sold in large quantities from bunker style set-ups on State Street. Some sellers arrived early in the morning to get the prime spots. Others stayed the night, sleeping by their supply to hold their place in a lucrative zone.

They can make hundreds of dollars a day.

Many were told by state officials to get vending permits.

One seller said, "It is going to cost me money. Whatever I make, in taxes." He had 700 trays of eggs ready to go.

Often the eggs are a year-round project. Many are artistically enhanced and a premium price is charged.

The going price is about four for $1.00. The most creative eggs can go for up to $1.50 each.

Vending rules are not heavily enforced during Fiesta by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Clean up rules are - by the city staff. Especially in the planters up and down the main downtown walkway.

Confetti can gather there for weeks without all the pieces getting picked up.

The city parks and public works staff, Old Spanish Days, the Downtown Organization and the police department are all talking about vending and confetti issues this week in a way to deal with the concerns and still keep the traditions alive.

In the past, enforcement has been heavy on anyone cooking and selling food on the street during Fiesta. Health permits are required and often, the vendors do not have them on their strolling grills.

Some of the non-food vendors have expanded their products to go beyond eggs and also have hats, dresses, paper flowers and toys. At times, they create a street "flea market" scene where they are vending.