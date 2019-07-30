Multiple sites create Fiesta security challenges

Old Spanish Days has a citywide plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With multiple sites for events for the four-day Old Spanish Days celebration in Santa Barbara, police say they have a sweeping security plan in place based on years of experience.

Santa Barbara has one of the more crowded event schedules of any city in the U.S. with hundreds of activities in parks, public streets, colleges and entertainment zones throughout the year.

Police Public Engagement Manager Anthony Wagner says they will have a "multi-jurisdictional" team deployed. Many will be very visible to the public. Others will be undercover or strategically staging in or near venues.

Extra officers and deputies are coming -- agencies including the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, Santa Maria Police Department, Lompoc Police Department, Santa Paula Police Department and the Probation Department.

A booking site is usually set up near downtown to process those arrested and to transport them to jail.

In recent years, most of the issues during Old Spanish Days have been linked to alcohol or drugs.

Extra security lights are being installed in walkways, parking areas, and street locations where crowds likely gather or traverse to and from Fiesta venues.

In the De la Guerra Plaza mercado Monday, Pedro Menchaca, with the Santa Barbara High Dons corn on the cob booth, said he speaks to his crew ahead of time about dealing with anyone who is suspicious. They are told to notify the booth official who will contact police. A command post is nearby throughout Fiesta. Menchaca said his workers are "mostly teenagers."

Travis McOuat with the Juicery says he goes to many festivals a year and Santa Barbara has a safe reputation. Mostly he says they can handle any difficult situation, but if there is a problem person or group, they alert other vendors and police to be on the lookout. "I can only assume there will be more (presence)" said McOuat after the Gilroy shootings last weekend.

His booth will be in the front center of the plaza where the public usually enters. "It gets packed. It's awesome," said McOuat.

Old Spanish Days draws thousands of local residents and visitors each year with some peak times, during the El Desfile Historico Parade Friday and in the evening hours on Friday and Saturday.

"We have Old Spanish Days officials walking around talking to everybody," said Menchaca. He says there will be several people among the vendors and with the volunteers that will be the eyes and ears of Fiesta.

In recent years some counterfeit money has been used in the plaza booths and some vendors will be scanning the bills or using a special marker to verify the bills.