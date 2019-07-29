Fiesta OSD

Los Ninos de las Flores honored in Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens

Boys are included this year

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 11:53 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:27 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The young ladies and boys who make up the Old Spanish Days Los Ninos de las Flores were welcomed to the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens Saturday morning.   

Each of the participants were introduced and given special Fiesta pins.

They are appearing throughout the event as official greeters of Fiesta. 

This year, the group, normally made up of girls and referred to as the Flower Girls, now includes 10 boys.

There has also been a name change.

This week they will be in both parades, the opening night ceremony, and Fiesta Pequena. They'll be at the airport, train station and visiting convalescent homes to spread Fiesta cheer.

The children are ages six to 12 years old. Some have been involved several years.

La Presidente Barbara Carroll says this is a gateway activity to community giving in the years ahead and for some a regular participation in Old Spanish Days events.

Carroll was a flower girl in the past and now has the highest Fiesta position.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Turn back time: Cher then and now
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Turn back time: Cher then and now

On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years