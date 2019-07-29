Los Ninos de las Flores honored in Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens

Each of the participants were introduced and given special Fiesta pins.

They are appearing throughout the event as official greeters of Fiesta.

This year, the group, normally made up of girls and referred to as the Flower Girls, now includes 10 boys.

There has also been a name change.

This week they will be in both parades, the opening night ceremony, and Fiesta Pequena. They'll be at the airport, train station and visiting convalescent homes to spread Fiesta cheer.

The children are ages six to 12 years old. Some have been involved several years.

La Presidente Barbara Carroll says this is a gateway activity to community giving in the years ahead and for some a regular participation in Old Spanish Days events.

Carroll was a flower girl in the past and now has the highest Fiesta position.