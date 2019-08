La Fiesta Pequena 2018. (Oscar Flores/KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The official opening to Old Spanish Days Fiesta is the Fiesta Pequena at the Santa Barbara Mission.

The show features colorful performances, historical reenactments and traditional music and dancing.

The annual La Fiesta Pequena brings visitors from across the globe to Santa Barbara as part of Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

Viva la Fiesta!