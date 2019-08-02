2019 Old Spanish Days Desfile Histórico

2018 Old Spanish Days Historical Parade. (Oscar Flores/KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 2019 marks the 95th anniversary of the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Historical Parade.

The one-of-a-kind parade features colorful floats highlighting the history of the area.

The parade also celebrates the equestrians with over 600 horses expected to gallop through the streets of Santa Barbara. But perhaps the biggest draw for the parade is the antique wagons and carriages.

The parade starts at noon on the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, along the beach to State Street, then up State Street to Sola Street.

The parade is free!

Traffic will be greatly affected during the hours of the parade. If you don't plan on attending, stay home and watch it here!