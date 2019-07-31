Leading edge of Old Spanish Days comes with several set-up deadlines

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Truck loads of stage and television equipment have arrived at Santa Barbara's Old Mission for the start of the biggest citywide event of the year: Old Spanish Days.

It kicks off Wednesday with Fiesta Pequena.

"The Little Fiesta isn't that cute.... and it's not little. It's gigantic, grande, grande!" said Father Larry Gosselin at the Old Mission Santa Barbara

There will be over 600 chairs on the asphalt for those who can get into the front seats of an event that will draw several thousands.

NewsChannel 3 will televise the show and it will be streaming worldwide starting at 8 p.m.

"It is wonderful to see all the activity, although we always have activity but this is special," said Father Larry.

Many spots have been secured by those who want to see the dress rehearsal and a preview glimpse of the array of talented singers, dancers, and musicians that come from local groups and travel from as far away as Mexico to perform here.

Some early arrivals were visitors that were told of the not-so-secret event tonight one day before the showcase presentation.

Lola Paredes threw down her towel, looked around and said, "It is for locals and it is less crowded and it is the same show. It is a secret -- not anymore! "All the parties and everywhere you go you put your blankets down and everybody respects it."

Father Larry says his prayer to start the show is, "An opportunity to pray for the people, to pray for our community and for me that is a highlight of my year."

At many locations, other setups are coming together.

MacKenzie Park is one of the two mercados. The other one is in De la Guerra Plaza.

At MacKenzie, they are putting together 15 food booths, 15 merchant booths, a smaller center stage, and a full-sized main stage along with a carnival full of rides like the kind your see at a county fair.

Silvia Mitchum is the Fiesta Official there, "So when they come up, they are not just enjoying the food, the music, the entertainment, but the carnival as well."

She loves the tradition.

"Growing up here in Santa Barbara and having a large family, it is just the enjoyment of everyone coming together."

Father Larry remembers the late Father Virgil when he says, "Fiesta time is a time when Santa Barbara come alive in joy, and we all want joy, and we all need joy and this is certainly an opportunity for that."