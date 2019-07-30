Fiesta OSD

Las Noches de Ronda auditions give Santa Barbara an early taste of Fiesta

Las Noches de Ronda auditions at Santa Barbara Sunken Gardens

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Monday night's auditions for Las Noches de Ronda gave onlookers a preview of a festive Fiesta weekend to come in Santa Barbara.

The annual show put on by community volunteers features local singers and dancers from the Santa Barbara County, as wel as acts returning from preivous years.

Las Noches de Ronda is now in its 90th year, beginning the same year its backdrop, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, was built.

For forty years, Diana Vandervoort has been chair of Las Noches de Ronda, a position that has stayed in her family since the event began.

"It is like a big party," she said. "What more fun can it be than to perform at a party?"

Many performers and audience members return to the show in the Sunken Gardens every year. 

"It's like a big family reunion every year," Vandervoort said.

The auditions also give new talent their first chance to flourish.

"It gives a lot of young people an opportunity to get some stage time and practice," Vandervoort said. "And we notice how much better they get, and they keep coming back for more."

Singers and dancers get to showcase all of their songs at the auditions before event volunteers decide which ones they will perform over the weekend.

Almost everyone will get a chance to take the stage at least once during those shows.

"We've never had a bad show," Vandervoort said. "And we can say that because we have wonderful performers in this county."

Those performers know Monday's auditions will get them ready for the main event in just a few days.

"It's a long process but it's really fun," Spirit of Fiesta Sophia Cordero said. "Getting to see our community come together is always so much fun. Getting to see everyone come in one place to watch everyone dance and perform."

After months of preparation, these performers' hard work is finally paying off.

The Las Noches de Ronda shows are at 8 p.m. at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens, Thursday through Saturday.

