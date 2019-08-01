Fiesta OSD

La Fiesta Pequena kicks off with final dress rehearsal

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 12:29 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:54 AM PDT

La Fiesta Pequena kicks off

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of dancers performed in a final dress rehearsal for the official opening of Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

La Fiesta Pequeña, "Little Fiesta", is a colorful, historical program which includes traditional songs and dance embodying California's spirit. 

Many visitors came to watch the dress rehearsal which included dozens of dance groups from all over Santa Barbara County.

This event kicks off Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. at the Old Santa Barbara Missions.

 

Watch 2019 La Fiesta Pequena Here:

