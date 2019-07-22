Fiesta OSD

La Fiesta del Museo presents historical look at Old Spanish Days

Over 300 enjoy a night of Fiesta reflections

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 07:59 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:22 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than 300 supporters gathered at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum Saturday night for musical performances, a look back in time and a celebration of the rich culture associated with Old Spanish days.  It was the annual La Fiesta del Museo.

Those attending were wearing their Fiesta attire, some taking on the look from decades ago to go with modern dresses and suits.

 La Presidente Barbara Carroll welcomed the crowd and  call it a "special tradition" to have the event.   She said Old Spanish Days is full of traditions and welcomed the community to enjoy the event  to the fullest which, along with these special gatherings, can stretch Fiesta out to about two weeks of activities.  Pre Fiesta events actually began about two months ago.

The official dates are July 31 to August 4.

This year's theme is "Spirit of Community."

A look at past Fiesta attire and photographs was part of the arrival area for those attending.  It is open to the public to view as part of "Project Fiesta!"Along with a silent and live auction, dinner and dancing to a live band,  the attendees were treated to performances by the Spirit of Fiesta Sophia Cordero, and Junior Spirit  of Fiesta Paloma Valenzuela.  Acclaimed flamenco dancer Timo Nunez who is producing a music and dancing video for international release, also performed.

Some museum artifacts were shown to the audience along with the historical narration from Erin Graffy de Garcia who guided the audience through some significant moments in Santa Barbara history involving the De la Guerra, Carrillo, Hollister and Dibblee families, all very involved in shaping the city's earliest years.

Old Spanish Days began in 1924.

For more information on the museum go to:  https://www.sbhistorical.org/project-fiesta-2/

For more information on Old Spanish Days go to:  https://oldspanishdays-fiesta.org/

