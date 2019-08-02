Food choices in all directions at Fiesta Mercados

The Fiesta food booths bring out a hungry crowd for four days in Santa Barbara. (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A buffet of booths serving up a menu of food you rarely get all at one time is now offered during the four days of Fiesta in Santa Barbara.

Old Spanish days features two mercados. One is downtown in De la Guerra PLaza and the other is uptown at MacKenzie Park on Las Positas.



"It's more than I thought it would be and it is only just beginning," said Matthew Chua who was enjoying his first Fiesta.



For some there are items they've never seen before.



Gigi Gundersen had a Poke bowl, "some ahi tuna, some salmon some other fish I don't know !"



Chua described a papusa as "It is like a cheese sandwich thing, kinda thing."



Each booth is helping out a non-profit in town. For some it's their biggest fundraiser.

Architect Brian Cearnal said, "that's why I typically start at the Special Olympics but all the organizations are worthwhile let's face it. It's all good."

At the Santa Barbara Fish Market booth, Curry Smith said,

"Every year I look forward to the De la Guerra plaza opening up just because it no only provides me with an opportunity to have delicious food but to support the community. "

She plans to be back many times during Fiesta



Drew Wakefield was serving and barking from the taquito booth "six generations of recipes passed down through the ages of this amazing delicious guacamole."

Businessman Don Risdon came up from his 76 gas station in Carpinteria for the annual taste of the food items. "I had three corn on the cobs already, a fish taco, carnitas taco and what was that a funnel cake?? Oh my God - to die for!"



Radio announcer Baron Ron Herron said while eating corn, "hmmmm only the best you'll find in the mercado downtown."

This year we also found out what was in a Fiesta dog from Dave's Dogs booth.

"I want them to experience what a real street dog is, old school bacon wrapped with the grilled onions grilled bell peppers with jalapeno on the side that is a traditional street dog, with the Old Spanish days theme," said owner Dave Reynoso.

Many of the mercado crowd downtown said they were also going to the uptown location. "I go to the northside also. I try to hit as much as I can," said Realtor Steve Golis.

The mercado downtown opened with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

La Presidente Barbara Carroll welcomed the crowd, introduced her staff and city officials and thanked everyone who set the event up. Dave Gonzales sang his traditional Viva la FIesta song written by Peter Clark to kick off a spirited start to the day.