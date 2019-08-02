Fiesta OSD

Floats and flowers get finishing touches ahead of famous Fiesta parade

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 06:54 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:54 PM PDT

Volunteers prepare floats for Fiesta parade

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Although the Fiesta parade is a summertime staple in Santa Barbara, some members of the community are just now getting involved for the very first time.

Volunteers from the Dream Foundation's Flower Empower program are one example. The group of volunteers are building a float decorated with flowers for the family of La Presidenta Barbara Carroll. 

"This is my bucket list, check!" Flower Empower coordinator Valerie Banks said. "Everyone's very excited to [decorate this float]. And it was kind of a labor of love and a design as we did it. There's not one person here who's ever done this before."

Laylanie Valenzuela, a student at Bishop Diego High School, is also a first-timer. She is helping the massive effort to prep flower displays for parade wagons.

She hopes more of her classmates get involved in the future, just to appreciate how much work is done every year. 

"Just so they can get this bonding and learning experience with it and how much work," she said. "So we have more appreciation for what our adults and elders do for us… Hours and hours of just putting one arrangement, two arrangement takes maybe like three hours."

The Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival, meanwhile, is no stranger to the parade. They are building their float to fit a full mariachi band and painted mural that reads, "Viva el Mariachi! Viva our community."

The Mariachi Festival will promote its big Saturday night show at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

"What is beautiful is a whole group of us coming together, participating to making this float as beautiful as possible," Miguel Avila said. "It's a lot of work."

 And others—like Blanca Flor Castro Benedict and her son Jaosn McComb—have family ties dating back to the first Fiesta 95 years ago.

"In 1993, my grandmother asked me to take over with my mother to build this [float] and preserve her legacy," McComb said. "She loved [Fiesta]. She loved the fact that it was uplifting to the community… It's just a chance to help lift people's spirits."

