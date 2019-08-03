Fiesta OSD

Fiesta Mercado provides financial boost for Our Lady of Guadalupe church

Aug 02, 2019

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Santa Barbara, Fiesta weekend is more than just a celebration. The church's annual Mercado has become an integral part of its yearly fundraising.

"It has become the major fundraiser throughout the year in order to sustain the activity of the church," Father Pedro Lopez said Friday.

The Mercado brings in roughly $150,000 in profit every year, funding everything the church does until next year's Fiesta.

In 1987, the church moved its own annual festival from Cctober to Old Spanish Days weekend. 

"This beautiful church building would not have been possible," Lopez said. "In many ways, this was only possible because of the Fiesta."

What was once a modest Mercado is no longer a secret.

"We've had some people come back that have been away for a few years," Lopez said. "When they see what goes into it now, it's just out of this world. It's grown so large."

Those bigger crowds buy everything from cascarones to two-dollar raffle tickets for a chance at a $2,000 prize.

"It helps a lot," volunteer Maria Elena Torres said of the raffle. "It's a good chunk. You know, who wouldn't want to buy a ticket and have that chance of winning?"

Most people still come to the Mercado looking for food. Our lady of Guadalupe is gaining a reputation for serving up arguably Fiesta's best food.

"Everybody understands that this is where the good food is," Ricardo Bimbela said on his way in to the Mercado. "Their food is absolutely delicious. Year after year it's a consistent quality. It makes you have an appetite after you ate."

That's what keeps people coming back and keeps the church going into next year.

