El Desfile Historico is a showcase of Santa Barbara history

El Desfile Historico - the Santa Barbara FIesta Parade drew thousands to see the colorful event along the waterfront and through downtown. (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's most anticipated and traditional event of the year, El Desfile Historico - the Fiesta parade, brought thousands out to see an array of horses, carriages, floats, dancers and musicians that is said to be one of a kind in the country.

Led by the Spirit of Fiesta dancing solo and backed by mariachis the beauty of this event poured out on to Cabrillo Boulevard and then up State Street into downtown.

"Everybody for the size of this crowd is so together I am so proud of our community," said Becky Banning a spectator along the sidelines.

In its 95th year, many people have been coming out with family and friends or coming back to see this moving story of the Spanish, Mexican, Ranchero, religious and indigenous reflection of Santa Barbara through the years.

Barry Liker has seen the parade for decades.

"My parents used to take me here in the late 30's - 40's and the 50's. Then I got burned out, then the kids came, the grandkids came and I'm back. It's great to be here."

One photographer loved the colorful choices.

Chelsea Sheridan said, "I just go for the candid shots, trying to get people in the action, horses mostly."

There were over 600 hundred horses and mules in the parade.

Elizabeth Harvey loved the way the horses danced. "Oh my goodness, stunning , stunning, not to be missed."

One horse left behind some good luck.

Mary Loepke found it at her feet when a horse shoe banged on the ground in front of her. "This just flew right off right in front of me. What can I say I picked it up and it is my lucky day a horse shoe!!"

In between the floats and carriages passing by, along with the waves and cheers, on the sidelines we found more entertainment and friends seeing old friends.

"I've been in Santa Barbara since 1957 on and off and it never ceases to amaze me how wonderful the community is," said Linda Mathews.

Toward the end it was time for a cool off.

Now that the drought is over the firefighters hooked up a hydrant and showered each intersection with a Fiesta spray.

"It never lets me down. If anyone's missing it you should get out here next year. Make it a must. Make it a plan," said Ericka Loza-Lopez.