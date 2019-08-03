Fiesta OSD

El Desfile Historico is a showcase of Santa Barbara history

Fiesta parade draws thousands

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 07:05 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:38 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's most anticipated and  traditional event of the year, El Desfile Historico  - the Fiesta parade,  brought thousands out to see an array of  horses, carriages, floats, dancers and musicians that is said to be one of a kind in the country.

Led by the Spirit of Fiesta dancing  solo and backed by  mariachis the beauty of this event  poured out on to Cabrillo Boulevard and then up State Street into downtown.

"Everybody for the size of this crowd is so together I am so proud of our community," said Becky Banning a spectator along the sidelines.

In its 95th year, many people have been coming out with family and friends or coming back to see this moving story of the Spanish, Mexican,  Ranchero, religious and indigenous reflection of Santa Barbara through the years.

Barry Liker has seen the parade for decades.
"My parents used to take me here in the late 30's - 40's  and  the 50's. Then I got burned out,  then the kids came,  the grandkids came and  I'm back. It's great to be here."
One photographer loved the colorful choices.

Chelsea Sheridan said, "I just go for the candid shots,  trying to get people in the action, horses mostly."

There were over 600  hundred horses and mules in the  parade.

Elizabeth Harvey loved the way the horses danced.  "Oh my goodness, stunning , stunning,  not to be missed."

One horse left behind some good luck.

Mary Loepke found it at her feet when a horse shoe banged on the ground in front of her.  "This just flew right off right in front of me. What can I say I picked it up and it is my lucky day a horse shoe!!"

In between the floats and carriages passing by,  along with the waves and cheers,   on the sidelines we found more entertainment and friends seeing old friends.
"I've been in Santa Barbara since 1957 on and off and it never ceases to amaze me how wonderful the community is," said Linda Mathews.

Toward the end it was time for a cool off.

Now that the drought is over the firefighters hooked  up a hydrant and showered each intersection with a Fiesta spray.
"It never lets me down. If anyone's missing  it  you should get out here next year.  Make it a must. Make it a plan," said Ericka Loza-Lopez.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

15 best beer cities around the world
iStock/Hofmeester

15 best beer cities around the world

Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

Celebrities with August birthdays
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Celebrities with August birthdays

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30