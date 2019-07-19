Fiesta OSD

Confetti solution reached just before the start of Old Spanish Days

Extra cleaning will take place by multiple groups

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 05:59 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:34 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

The Big Green cleaning company in Santa Barbara has helped the city and Old Spanish Days officials settle a festive but messy issue just days before the annual Fiesta celebration takes place.

It centers around the clean up of confetti which comes down in massive quantities in all the main event areas.   The main source is the popular cascarones.  They are colored egg shells loaded with confetti that are cracked on the head of -usually a friend or family member.

La Presidente Barbara Carroll says a meeting Wednesday night was held to work out an expanded cleanup plan.  It involves the Big Green company, Old Spanish Days, the Downtown Organization and the City Public Works department.

Normally the cleanup is finished on Sunday, but Big Green will donate an extra day of work and lead off a sequence of cleaning that will involve sweeping, raking, power washing and the use of street and sidewalk cleaning machines.

The city will also have an aggressive education campaign to discourage large bags of confetti from being sold, or the use of any plastics such as mylar and sequins.  Storm drains will also be covered to prevent confetti from getting into the system that leads to the ocean where environmental concerns have been raised.

Old Spanish Days takes place July 31 to August 4.  

It is the largest event the city holds throughout the year.

Several event sites are set up including at the Old Mission, Courthouse Sunken Gardens, State Street and two mercados in De La Guerra Plaza and MacKenzie Park.
