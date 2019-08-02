Confetti eggs continue to crack up Fiesta despite some concerns

Confetti egg sales in Santa Barbara continue during Fiesta but signs are up saying " Confetti is litter. " (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even though there's been a community debate about whether confetti eggs should be allowed anymore during Old Spanish Days, those who are loyal to the tradition still enjoying it to the fullest.

The annual event is now well underway.



"It brings out everybody's happiness and cracking every body on the head it's fiestas you can't get rid of it," said LeaAna Mendoza a longtime local resident. "I probably buy hundreds so we are thankful for all the people who come out and spend all their times doing it. We enjoy it ,the kids enjoy it."



Businessman David Hernandez agrees. "It is part of Fiesta. If you don't see confetti and if you don't see the vendors that are doing the eggs, it is not Fiesta."

The Big Green Company and the city are working to keep confetti and trash out of the drains. They have covered them with mesh in the busiest areas.

Mylar, sequins and plastic confetti have been frowned upon.

The city has "Confetti is Litter" signs up in many locations.

This year you will likely see new and different items for sale compared to previous years.

That includes vendors with dresses, shoes, watches, purses, paper flowers, head bands, clip on roses, and gifts. Some blocks look like a small town village marketplace has been set up on the sidewalk.

For shoppers it adds some authenticity to the event. Businesses nearby selling similar items have not openly complained. One manager said for a few days a year, it's fine with her.



Mendoza said it "allows us to show all the creativity in Santa Barbara and all of the people out here and showing what the community has to offer."

Vendors said they had locally produced items, some from Los Angeles and some directly from Mexico.

On De la Guerra street, vendors who have paid a permit fee and get a booth space are selling a variety of clothing, traditional and novelty items.

A young seller helping her aunt gave her sales pitch. "I would probably put on a flower crown and put on a pin of a flower right here like one of these roses," said Jessica Magana who is heading into junior high.

And throughout the area there continues to be confetti cracking moments.

"It's just part of the fun of Fiesta," said Annika Unander

As for the clean up, it takes place every night after the people go home.

"They clean up pretty good anyway so why not it let it be part of our tradition which is forever," said Hernandez.

Some vendors secure their spots at 6 a.m. to get the best locations. Some sleep overnight and never give up the site that has proven to be the best for them.