Fiesta OSD

Confetti eggs continue to crack up Fiesta despite some concerns

Vendors have also expanded their sites

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 08:14 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:31 PM PDT

Confetti egg sales in Santa Barbara continue during Fiesta but signs are up saying " Confetti is litter. " (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even though there's been a community debate about whether confetti eggs should be allowed anymore during Old Spanish Days,  those who are loyal to the tradition still enjoying it to the fullest.

The annual event is now well underway.


"It brings out everybody's happiness and cracking every body on the head it's fiestas you can't get rid of it," said LeaAna Mendoza a longtime local resident. "I probably buy hundreds so we are thankful for all the people who come out and spend all their times doing it. We enjoy it ,the kids enjoy it." 


Businessman David Hernandez agrees.  "It is part of Fiesta. If you don't see confetti and if you don't see the vendors that are doing the eggs, it is not Fiesta."

The Big Green Company and the city are working to keep confetti and trash out of the drains.  They have covered them with mesh in the busiest areas.

Mylar, sequins and plastic confetti have been frowned upon.

The city has "Confetti is Litter" signs up in many locations.

This year you will likely see  new and different items for sale compared to previous years.

That includes vendors with dresses, shoes, watches, purses, paper flowers, head bands, clip on roses, and gifts.  Some blocks look like a small town village marketplace has been set up on the sidewalk.

For shoppers it adds some authenticity to the event.  Businesses nearby selling similar items have not openly complained.  One manager said for a few days a year, it's fine with her.


Mendoza said it "allows us to show all the creativity in Santa Barbara and all of the people out here and showing what the community has to offer." 

Vendors said they had locally produced items, some from Los Angeles and some directly from Mexico.

On De la Guerra street, vendors who have paid a permit fee and get a booth space are selling a variety of clothing, traditional and novelty items.

A young seller helping her aunt gave her sales pitch. "I would probably put on a flower crown and put on a pin of a flower right here like one of these roses," said Jessica Magana who is heading into junior high.

And throughout the area there continues to be confetti cracking moments.
"It's just part of the fun of Fiesta," said  Annika Unander 

As for the clean up,  it takes place every night after the people go home.

"They clean up pretty good anyway so why not it let it be part of our tradition which is forever," said Hernandez.

Some vendors secure their spots at 6 a.m. to get the best locations.  Some sleep overnight and never give up the site that has proven to be the best for them.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

Celebrities with August birthdays
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Celebrities with August birthdays

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets