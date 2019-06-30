News

Fences go up to protect nesting endangered shorebirds

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 10:50 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:35 PM PDT

Volunteers work to protect endangered nesting shorebirds

OXNARD, Calif. - It is nesting season for Western Snowy Plovers and Least Terns.

Beach goers are likely to see fencing to protect the nests.

Dog owners are urged to keep their pets on leashes.

Birds of prey are also a threat.

Volunteers from the Audubon Society are trying to spread the word.

One volunteer used her binoculars to search for the tiny shorebirds on Hollywood Beach near the entrance to the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.

Audubon Society volunteer Debra Barringer said, "We are volunteers that monitor the endangered Snowy Plover and Least Terns. We put up the fencing and cages over the nests and do our best, but 
it is a real struggle for these birds out here to be able to get the eggs laid, and protect them until hatching and then the little chicks scatter. They come out of the fencing."

Barringer hopes Ventura County Junior Lifeguard programs will teach the children to watch out for the nesting birds and the chicks that have left their nests.
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019
Pexels

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings