Fear of ICE agent roundups causes some kids to go hungry

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 05:45 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:26 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Organizers of a summer lunch program for low income children are concerned because kids are not showing up for the free lunches. Fear is stopping parents from attending. 

The fear comes from the talk about immigration raids.

Though there have been no confirmed reports of any big roundups of undocumented immigrants parents are not taking any chances. 

Picnic in the Park Summer Lunch program once full of kids is now half empty.

"It's really sad because some people don't feel free, to walk outside. To go the store, to go to the park," said Santa Barbra resident Hulda Iniestra.

With threats of mass deportation sweeps across the country... some parents are afraid.  
And won't take their children out for free lunches anymore.


"That is very concerning because we know there are many children that are in need of these meals. 
And there are services available and in place to have these meals available yet, many children are not attending," said Director of Programs Food Bank of SB County, Julia Lara.

The Santa Barbara Food Bank started Picnic in the Park 7 years ago, so kids who rely on school lunches also get a meal during the summer.  

"We are here to help extend a peaceful invitation to come and eat with us but on the other hand when you have a threat of ICE at locations to do sweeps, I can see how people are paralyzed," explained City of SB School District Food Service Director Nancy Weiss.

While it's a decrease of half the kids in Santa Barbara... the numbers are even higher in Santa Maria.

"With all the news stories about children being in hideous conditions, it really scared a lot of people," said Weiss. 

The food bank wants people to know there's no ID required for these children or parents to eat.  

The only requirement is they be under the age of 18.

"The fact that they are having to choose to stay indoors and fearful their families are going to be ripped apart, I mean it's heartbreaking," said Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Service Communications employee, Danielle Gynn.

The lunches will be offered June 10th – August 16th for South County and through August 9th for North County. Find out more at foodbanksbc.org 

