Father and 2-year-old daughter struck by car in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARABRA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City Fire and the Police Department reported to a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident around 3 p.m. Sunday.

A father and his 2-year-old daughter were struck by a Jaguar sedan while crossing the street on lower State Street and Yanonali Street said, Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

The father was able to jump on top of the vehicle, however the daughter was dragged underneath the vehicle that struck them for about 20 to 30 feet.

When fire crews arrived, the 2-year-old girl was no longer underneath the vehicle, officials say she had been removed.

The father and daughter were treated on scene and were also transported by AMR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The names of the victims and their conditions have not been released.

Traffic was backed up on Northbound State Street, but has since been reopened.

Santa Barbara Police officials have not confirmed if the driver was cited, this investigation is on going.

Please check back for more updates.