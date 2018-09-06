Fate of State Street discussed at UCSB Economic Forecast event in Santa Barbara

State St solutions discussed at...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - State Street in Santa Barbara used to be known for high-end stores and plenty of foot traffic, but things changed after the recession and some blocks have not made a comeback.

Many residents steer clear of the areas vacancies and business owners hope to change that.

Sponsors of The UCSB Economic Forecast invited guests to the State of State Street seminar at the Hilton Hotel to discuss ways to revitalize the area.

UCSB students studying economics greeted guest at the door.

They mingled with stakeholders and talked business before a panel discussion.

UCSB Economic Forecast director Peter Rupert joked that the event should be called the fate of State St.

He shared graphs full of economic indicators showing a robust economy. One of the graphs showed retail in nearby Ventura County soaring while retail in Santa Barbara was slipping.

Forecast co-chair Steven Engels said people cant' blame e-commerce as a whole since it is only part of the retail pie.

Participants recommend allowing creative business ventures such as pop-ups to fill stores temporarily.

They also suggested adding public art and experiences to draw people to the areas that need a boost.

Marco Del Chiaro said he is a businessman who recently moved back to the area. He recommends lowering rents so that businesses can do more than struggle to pay the rent.

Others talked about finding ways to reduce the number of homeless people who hang out of State St.

Brokers said they are tired of talk and want to see action.