Fatal traffic accident on Highway 101 in Ventura

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 09:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:28 AM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a box truck and a bicyclist. 

Initial reports by the CHP said the bicyclist was struck in the slow lane of Highway 101 going North. 

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night, just north of the State Beaches freeway exit. 

According to the CHP incident page, The Ventura County Coroner was called to the scene around 9:11 p.m. 

Traffic Control is underway, the number three lane, or the slow lane, is currently closed.

It's unclear how the accident happened, or if any other injuries were reported. 

Police scanners indicated multiple reports came in from drivers who saw the man riding his bicycle on the freeway, including some parties who reported him riding in the middle lane.

The driver, who was unharmed, told NewsChannel 3 that he did not see the bicycle in time to react or swerve out of the way.

Someone at the scene reported that the bicycle had no reflectors or lights. The stretch of the freeway where the accident occurred has no streetlights.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

