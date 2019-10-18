News

Fall Weekend Picks - Oct.18-20th

Fall Weekend Picks - Oct. 18-20th

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - RIGHETTI HIGH SCHOOL HAUNTED HOUSE | SATURDAY & SUNDAY 

Feel the thrill of the spooky season at the 2nd Annual Righetti Haunted House in Santa Maria. The high school drama and film department will act as a twisted carnival for all ages to enjoy. Doors open this Saturday and Sunday and will return for the last weekend of October. Kid friendly tours take place from 4:00 to 5:00 PM and fright tours from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.  Admission to the carnival is $5 dollars per person. 

For more info, Click here

VENTURA BREW FEST | SATURDAY 
Enjoy a laid back atmosphere near the coast this Saturday, Oct. 19th. For the inaugural Ventura Brew Festival at Ventura's Mission park. A beer garden will be on display featuring breweries from Ventura county and all throughout Southern California. Along with drinks festival goers will rejoice from live music, lawn games and local food trucks with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available. Tickets will be for sale at the door.

Fore more info, Click here

BOO AT THE ZOO | FRIDAY-SUNDAY 
Bring the little ones for a fun and kid friendly thrill at the Santa Barbara zoo. Kids will have fun making their way through the maze, and enjoy from a Halloween themed train ride. Beginning Friday, Oct. 18th  until Sunday, monsters and princesses will get a head start on the Halloween fun with a trick or treat trail, games, dancing and much more.

Fore more info, Click here

TASTE OF THE SANTA YNEZ | THURSDAY-SUNDAY  
Let your taste buds go wild this weekend for the first ever Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley. This great event takes place in the 6 wine country towns until Sunday. Sample a wide selection of wines grown in the regions of Los Alamos and Santa Maria Valley. Rejoice from savory appetizers including Bob's Well Bread Bakery.

Fore more info, Click here

