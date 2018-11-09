Fall Weekend Picks November 9th to 12th

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - PETER PAN | NOV. 8 - DEC. 23 | MARIAN THEATER, SANTA MARIA

The high flying musical, Peter Pan, is coming to Santa Maria. You will be surrounded by magic as Peter whisks the children away to swashbuckling adventures in Neverland. The family friendly musical debuts November 8th and will run through December 23rd at Marian Theater.

http://www.pcpa.org/peterpan.html

EMPTY BOWLS | SUNDAY | 4540 HOLLISTER AVE., SANTA BARBARA

If you want to enjoy a yummy meal while providing food to those who need it most, empty bowls might be the event for you. It combines the spirit of giving with art and pottery. This Sunday at the Ben Page Youth Center local chefs will be serving up soup and bread in bowls and you get to take home your handcrafted bowl its served in. Proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/event/santa-barbara-empty-bowls-2018/e187241

SALUTE TO THE VETS | SATURDAY 12-5PM | SANTA BARBARA CARRIAGE MUSEUM

This Veterans Day weekend a "Salute to the Vets" at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum. Saturday from noon to five enjoy a BBQ, lunch, music, military vehicles, as well as a patriot parachute team landing. The event is free for veterans and kids, $25 for adults.

https://www.santabarbaraveteransfoundation.org/salute-to-the-vets