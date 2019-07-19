ExxonMobil wants oil truck transport of 70 trucks a day through Central Coast

David McNew/Getty Images Oil surrounds the feet of local resident Morgan Miller as he patrols the beach for oiled wildlife on May 19, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast in 1969 where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement.

David McNew/Getty Images Oil surrounds the feet of local resident Morgan Miller as he patrols the beach for oiled wildlife on May 19, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast in 1969 where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Exxon Mobile is seeking to restart their offshore oil platforms that have been shut down since the 2015 Plains Pipeline oil spill on Refugio beach.

The oil giant is proposing to transport the oil on trucks via highways through the Central Coast while restarting their Santa Ynez oil operations.

The SB County Chamber Coalition hired a consulting firm to do a study on the economic impact reopening the plant could have on the region. They claim trucking the oil through the Central Cost would be worth it because of if the facility is back up and running it could bring in millions of dollars in property tax revenues.

"This is profitable its a necessary evil," said Lompoc resident Anita Dwyer.

According to the California Economic Forecast consulting firm reopening the plant would bring in between 7 and 8 million dollars in property tax revenue.

"Yes the county will make money but at what cost, we need to worry about our health first," said Food and Water Watch environmentalist Jeremias Salazar.

Salazar argues the risk isn't worth it.

Plains All-American Pipeline, who was convicted in criminal court for a previous oil spill, are applying to build a replacement oil pipeline. The oil transport trucking would take place until the pipeline reconstruction is approved.



"There are hundreds of jobs that would come to the region if the refineries reopen. We need them," said Dwyer.

The California Economic Forecast consulting firm claims jobs will also benefit the local economy. But environmentalist are concerned about up to 70 oil tanker trucks a day being on local highways.

"If we have more trucks coming in 247 it will contaminate the air quality, it will bring in more carbon monoxide which is definitely a bad thing for our health," said Salazar.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce says,

"Strong businesses create jobs and provide tax revenue that supports public safety.

We have long held that the oil & gas industry help us meet all of those objectives.

Continuing to turn our backs on a proven, successful industry is irresponsible."

If approved the trucks transporting the oil could be doing so for up to seven years or until a pipeline alternative is available.

"There has been oil spills before so we know it is going to happen," said Salazar.

The Goleta City Council has opposed Exon trucking the oil to refineries because they fear oil truck accidents that could cause fires and explosions, or contaminating spills.