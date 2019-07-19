Santa Barbara clarifies single-use plastic straw ban

Santa Barbara clarifies plastic straw ban

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The city of Santa Barbara's ban on single-use plastic straws went into effect on July 1, but many businesses are using alternatives that also violate the ban.

The ban, which includes plastic silverware that can be given out on demand, applies to restaurants and bars in the city, and not to retail sale of plastic straws. The goal is to produce less waste from single-use plastic items.

Many bars and restaurants have opted to give out plant-based plastic lookalike straws that are branded as 'compostable' or 'biodegradable.'

The city, however, says that's not entirely accurate. These straws are only compostable in specialized facilities using extreme heat, which are not used to break down everyday trash in the Santa Barbara area. These plastic lookalikes will not break down on beaches or in the ocean.

"Anything that says ‘compostable' people think are not plastic," Santa Barbara Environmental Services Outreach Coordinator Bryan Latchford says. "But unfortunately, if it looks and feels like plastic, it's some type of plastic."

A medical exemption allows businesses to give out plastic straws to those who need them for medical reasons. The city also allows businesses to apply for other exemptions that allow already-purchased plastic straw inventories to be used.

The city says single-use straws made from materials like paper, straw and pasta are allowed. Reusable straws made out of metal, bamboo or silicone are also an option.

Latchford says despite complaints from some about paper straws' durability, some paper-based straws are strong enough to handle thick beverages like milkshakes and smoothies.

City Council member Randy Rowse voted against the ban last year but is complying with it now.

He owns Paradise Cafe in downtown Santa Barbara, which offers paper straws.

"Well I can see why there's a little bit of confusion," Rowse said. "There was a lot of hubbub about the potential penalties or why we were doing it, and what was banned and what was not banned, and what's allowed and not allowed."

Latchford says the city is working with businesses on the transition, and not trying to fine any of them as the community adjusts to the new rule.

"That's the biggest thing is we're here for the businesses during this transition," Latchford said. "And please, please call us with any questions. We're happy to look through the alternatives you're looking at to help you find products that are acceptable in our programs, that are not part of the ban. And we're here for the businesses to do that."