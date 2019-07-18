New study: climate change leading to rapid wildfire growth in California

New study details climate changes...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new study published this week presents says California wildfires now burn five times as much land than they did in 1972.

The study says the increase is largely due to summer forest fires, which have increased in size by 800 percent since that time, according to the paper. Fires are also becoming more frequent in the fall.

The study says the reason is drier brush becoming more potent fuel for fire. The study points to climate change as a clear cause for the drier conditions.

The study's lead author, Park Williams, got his PhD from UC Santa Barbara.

Professor Chris Funk—Director of the school's Climate Hazard Center—was Williams' postdoctoral advisor.

Funk says Williams has been doing profound work for more than a decade on Vapor Pressure Deficits, or how evaporation is now happening more quickly.

"This idea of increasing vapor pressure deficits, the water-holding capacity of the atmosphere, is something that everyone can understand," Funk said. "As the atmosphere warms up… those oxygen and nitrogen molecules move farther apart. More room in between them to hold water vapor. And this can increase both floods and droughts."

More water in the atmosphere means more can be dropped during rain storms, which Funk says is the reason some parts of the country have seen record flooding this year.

But during summer's hot temperatures, land is drying out more quickly. That creates a major fire risk that heats up in the summer and doesn't disappear until rains arrive in the winter.

"The vegetation with this greater vapor pressure deficits over long periods of time just gets completely desiccated," Funk said. "[The warming atmosphere] can just draw more and more moisture from the vegetation, making perfect conditions for fire."

And although the central coast saw above-average rainfall numbers this winter and spring, fire danger is still lurking around the corner.

"We can have bountiful rains and then the grass will grow up," Funk said. "And then we can have a really hot summer, and that can dry it out and we can have a combination of increased fuel loads and really dry conditions."

And as the atmosphere continues to warm, these trends may only get worse.