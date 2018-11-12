Lompoc bans recycling of plastic bags

LOMPOC, Calif. - The city of Lompoc will no longer accept plastic bags to be recycled. Lompoc resident Susan Gallacher wishes the city of Lompoc had given her a choice in the matter.

“It comes as a quick surprise to me. I didn’t know that was on the agenda of the city to do something like that. Where are the bags supposed to go? Why were alternative solutions not discussed? If we just throw them away, then they go to the landfills. We need a solution as to where we to put these bags, its not good for our environment, " said Gallacher.

Lompoc’s solution is for residents to throw their plastic bags away in the trash, or reuse them in other ways. For the bags that are thrown away, this means they will eventually end up in our landfills polluting our environment.



Lompoc says they are keeping up with changes made across recycling markets.



For more than 20 years, China has been the worlds recycling bin accepting at least half of the world's exports for plastic, metal and paper waste. But in the being of this 2018 China closed its borders to several types of imported plastics.

Since then city waste management around the country has seen stockpiles of thousands of tons of unwanted plastic.

Lompoc resident, Cindy Eisen, didn't like the change either.

“ In our house, we recycle everything we can, so it’s a disappointment, ” says Eisen.



Oliver Reis, project manager at Santa Maria Recycling Terminal, says because China will no longer take many plastics, it drastically changed the landscape of the recycling business.



“There is no source to sell it too, then there’s no market, so it means there is no money in it, ” says Reis.



Reis said since there is no longer a profit to be made recycling processing companies will have no incentive to recycle. This means the city waste management may pass the extra cost to recycle off to residents or in the case of Lompoc and plastic bag recycling do away with it all together. But that leaves us with more plastic garbage in our landfills and hurts the environment.



“People just need to make that conscious decision inside their own household that they will make that change, that they will not be so needy on plastic bags, or aluminum or bottled water, ” said Eisen.