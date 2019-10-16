Hancock College unveils new electric vehicle charging station

Hancock College unveils new electric vehicle charging stations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College unveiled a new electric vehicle charging station at its Santa Maria campus Tuesday afternoon.

"Our staff members who have electric cars are really happy to see us roll this out and I think all of us here at Allan Hancock College are really excited," said Hancock public information specialist Chris McGuinness.

The new station is located on the southern end of the main campus in Parking Lot 1, near Buildings C and S.

It has four charging docks that can accommodate two cars each, so up to eight vehicles can use the station at any given time.

"People are already using the chargers," said McGuinness. "One of our employees was the very first person to use the charger, so we're really happy to see that people are using them and we hope that more people come by roll up and decide to charge their car here."

The idea to install the chargers came from the school's Sustainability Committee, a sub-committee that reports to the Facilities Council.

"Our sustainability committee really works to implement ideas and projects that promote innovation and sustainability and a consciousness about the environment in our community and they felt this was of those things that would encapsulate what they wanted to do in terms of that issue," said McGuinness.

The station is now open 24 hours, seven-days-a-week and can be used by students, staff, faculty and the general public.

Cars that are utilizing the chargers do not require the purchase of a Hancock parking permit.

"Anyone can come here with an electric vehicle and charge it," said McGuinness. "Whether they're coming to an event on campus, or whether they're coming to go to one of the nearby restaurants or down to the movies or any of these places within walking distance."

A $40,000 grant from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District helped fund a significant portion of the $90,000 project.

"This grant was critical to helping Hancock fund this project," Sustainability Committee co-chair and Hancock Payroll Technician Keri Common said in a statement. "This project is a wonderful way to show that Hancock is committed to sustainability and innovation."

