Four state AGs blast new EPA plan as "ill-advised" and "unlawful"

State AGs attack new EPA environmental plan

GOLETA, Calif. - Environmental groups and politicians spoke out Wednesday as the Trump Administration and EPA unveiled a new environmental plan.

Four state attorneys general gathered at Haskell's Beach in Goleta to publicly denounce the plan and promise to take legal action against it.

"We want… for Santa Barbara to look like this every day," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said, gesturing to the ocean behind him. "We want people to enjoy Santa Barbara into the future."

Becerra attacked the new plan along with the attorneys general Ellen Rosenblum (Oregon), Tom Miller (Iowa) and Phil Weiser (Colorado). They happened to be in the area for a conference when the new plan, known as the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, was formally introduced this week.

"This move is more than ill-advised, it is unlawful," Becerra said.

The new rule replaces former president Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, that would have set targets for cutting greenhouse gases.

The Affordable Clean Energy Rule aims to reduce emissions and suggests ways to make power plants more efficient, but does not set specific emission reduction targets.

"We just want to set the signal," Becerra said. "Not just to the Trump Administration, but to the people of our different states. We're not interested in going backwards. We're not interested in adopting these retrograde policies. We're interested in moving forward."

Supporters say the new plan allows states and companies to reduce emissions in ways best suited for them.

Becerra says the new plan would be a big boost for pollution.

"It would allow polluting industries to stay pat… to continue to add more carbon and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere," he said.

The plan would also adversely affect Americans' health, the politicians say. The EPA previously assessed the plan and found that the plan could lead to thousands of premature deaths from air pollution.

The politicians claim the new rule is illegally overruling the Clean Power Plan.

"We believe we're gonna be able to prove that they didn't do it the right way," Becerra said. "And therefore, for that reason, that proposed rule should not supersede the existing rule."

A lawsuit is expected to be filed in the coming weeks. The legal battle's decision could determine how the federal government regulates pollution for years to come.