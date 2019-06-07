Environment

Exxon Mobil Corporation settles hazardous material lawsuit in Santa Barbara County

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:25 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:25 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Exxon Mobil Corporation settled a lawsuit that alleged the company failed to immediately report the release of a hazardous material in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney announced the resolution of the incident Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Exxon Mobil released about 420 gallons of hydrochloric acid mixture at a petroleum processing facility in Las Flores Canyon back on March 31, 2018.

The District Attorney says the company called 911 immediately, but it did not immediately make the required report to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, or CalOES.

The Santa Barbara County Certified Unified Program Agency, a division of County Environmental Health Services, told Exxon Mobil to report the release to CalOES right away.

The District Attorney's Office says the release was not reported to CalOES until April 10, 2018.

Prosecutors claim the release was not immediately reported because Exxon Mobil relied on federal law to determine whether to report a release to CalOES.

The federal law only requires a report if a certain amount of hazardous material is released, but state law is stricter and requires reporting if the release presents a potential hazard.

As part of its settlement with the District Attorney's Office, Exxon Mobil will pay a total of $6,322.50 in fines.

The oil company is also now under an injunction that requires it to comply with California hazardous material reporting laws, it cannot rely on federal law when deciding whether to report a release.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said, "The law requires immediate reporting of hazardous-material releases to both local and state authorities, for the protection of first responders, the general public, company employees and the environment. Public safety demands the enforcement of these laws."

