Environment

California considers phasing out single-use plastics by 2030

Activists supporting bills that cut plastic waste

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Activists push for bills that cut California plastic waste

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Environmental advocates took aim at plastic pollution in California at Goleta Beach Pier on Thursday.

Several organizations—including Environment California, the League of Women Voters, CALPIRG, Santa Barbara ChannelKeeper, the Sierra Club, the Surfrider Foundation's Santa Barbara and Isla Vista chapters and Assemblymember Monique Limón's office—sent representatives to the press conference, which promoted protecting the ocean and the state's beaches.

The advocates are pushing state politicians in Sacramento to pass State Bill 54 and Assembly Bill 1080. They are two versions of the same bill, with one in the senate and one in the state assembly.

"They would both drastically improve recycling practices in California," Environment California's Emma Horst-Martz said.

The bills would do that by setting an ambitious goal: to phase out non-recyclable single-use plastic packaging in the state by 2030. The bills target a 75 percent cut in the state's single-use packaging waste.

If approved by the state legislature, the law would force manufacturers to invest in recyclable plastics in order for their products to be sold in California.

"We saw an outpouring of support from local communities which resulted in local city bans," Horst-Martz said.

Santa Barbara is one example. Just this year, the city has banned polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, takeout containers and single-use plastic straws.

But advocates say the movement needs to go further.

"We're doing our part, but we're not gonna solve the problem by what we do here," Santa Barbara City Councilmember Jason Dominguez said. "We want to create a movement where everyone around the state is following our lead. And then other states and other countries will follow what we're doing here in California."

But even in an environmentally friendly state, none of that is a guarantee. 

State politicians will likely need vocal public support to pass the bills, as the plastics industry will likely push back against the strict standards.

"We need everyone on board," Dominguez said. "Spark up conversations with their friends and family in the area, out of the area. Use social media. Talk to your elected officials. Just really make it a part of your daily life and your conversation."

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years

On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

Celebrity New Yorkers
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Celebrity New Yorkers

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
Getty Images

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever

On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20