BLM: We don't believe there would be significant environmental impacts from fracking proposal

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Central Coast could be home to a number of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking projects under a plan being considered by the Trump Administration.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is exploring the environmental impacts of fossil fuel extraction in eight California counties, including SLO, Santa Barbara and Ventura - which could end a five-year-old moratorium on leasing federal public land in the state to oil companies.

A large crowd of passionate community members gathered at the Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo Wednesday for a public meeting on the BLM’s Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

Concerns centered around water contamination and earthquakes, given our proximity to a nuclear power plant.

However, the Bureau of Land Management says 10% of the oil that Californians use every day is actually produced on public land and only 5% of those federal leases utilize fracking.

Before the Bureau of Land Management’s meeting had even started, the Center for Biological Diversity got people to mobilize.

Colorful signs, stern pleas, and chants could be seen and heard in the hotel’s parking lot an hour before the meeting.

You don’t have to dig deep to figure out where San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon stands on fracking as she took to the rally podium.

“It’s completely offensive that the federal administration would be trying to come into our community and give away the people's land for such a destructive purpose,” said Harmon.

Los Osos resident Leslie Spoon calls the Trump Administration’s draft plan to open more than a million acres of public land and mineral estate for potential oil drilling and fracking, “total insanity.”

“Our water source in Los Osos is already on life-support. If it gets contaminated through fracking, the whole community is dead,” said Spoon.

A Bureau of Land Management Spokesperson says their Draft Environmental Impact Statement doesn’t open any new land for oil and gas leasing.

‘From the BLM’s standpoint, we don’t believe there would be significant environmental impacts of hydraulic fracturing,” said Serena Baker, Bureau of Land Management Spokesperson

Baker says fracking in California would be different than what’s happening in Oklahoma or the Dakotas given our geology

“Because our soil is so much more shallow, they actually use a fraction of the water that is used in other areas,” said Baker.

Sid Abma echos that statement. The Atascadero resident says solar and wind facilities are simply not going to cut it and we need to depend on fossil fuels.

“We don’t frack in this county anyways but the people have got these other people convinced that fracking is bad. Fracking is not bad, but we don’t need to frack here with the soil that we have,” said Abma.

The 45-day public comment period ends on June 10th and the BLM is only accepting written comments.

We asked what the purpose of the public comment was at Wednesday’s meeting and whether it will be compiled and given to the BLM and Baker says no, it needs to be written but people like to feel heard.

There will be another BLM meeting Thursday at Santa Barbara City College.