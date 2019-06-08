Addressing climate change consciousness

The Consciousness Network presented a call to action to the community and they say it’s all about the choices we make. ( KEYT Photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Environmental leaders gathered in Santa Barbara Friday night to address climate change.

The Consciousness Network presented a call to action to the community and they say it’s all about the choices we make.

The event focused on practical strategies we can all apply in our lives to help address climate change.

UCSB Environmental Humanities Professor, Ken Hiltner, says food systems are the number one thing we can do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Cut down on waste worldwide. We waste about a third, maybe 40% of all the food we grow and it matters because we’re emitting all these gases,” said Ken Hiltner, UCSB Environmental Humanities Professor.

During a recent visit to the UK, President Donald Trump made some controversial remarks on the topic, referring to climate change as “extreme weather.”

“Yes our president pulled us out of COP 21, the Paris Accord but about half of Americans are still in the Paris Accord by virtue of the fact that they’re in a state like California, they’re in a city like Santa Barbara,” said Hiltner.

Ken Hiltner is encouraged by the younger generations commitment to the issue when looking at his lectures on the history of climate change. “When I first came here I had 38 students, last year 860, it fills the biggest venue on campus and we had people waiting to get into the class,” he said.

For the Consciousness Network, addressing climate change comes down to choices we make and how they honor the earth.

“Looking at the psychology of this, what is it about human beings that tends to make choices that maybe don’t serve themselves and the higher good and how can we turn that around,” said Forrest Leichtberg, Consciousness Network President.

A survey released by charity CDP this week suggests that climate change is likely to cost the world’s largest public companies nearly one trillion over the next five years.

Leichtberg says when a business honors its relationship with the environment, it’s good for the bottom line.