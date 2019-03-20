Electrical malfunction sparks apartment fire

Courtesy: City of Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - An electrical malfunction sparked a structure fire at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services, officials responded to an apartment fire in the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Road around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters found fire and smoke showing from the second story of an eight-unit apartment building. Firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to the adjacent seven apartments. But the impacted apartment suffered major damage and property loss. Damage to the building's electrical system caused the seven additional units to be uninhabitable until repairs.

Twenty-nine people were displaced in the complex. All displaced occupants are working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing, officials said.