Ventura son takes over father's classroom after cancer death

Son takes over fathers classroom after he loses his battle to cancer

VENTURA, Calif. - A fifth grade elementary class in Ventura recently loss their teacher to cancer, but through the heartache came a healing light for these kids.

Fifth graders at ATLAS elementary have had a tough year after losing their math teacher, John Williamson, to cancer.

"Very sad,” said Benjamin Everard, a 5th grader at ATLAS elementary. “Kind of angry and I don’t know why, but mostly just sad.”

Mr. Williamson past away in March leaving many of his students heartbroken.

“It was a struggle for me, because I’ve know him for so long and he was really a great person in my life,” said Layla Maria, a 5th grader in Mr. Williamson's class. “He made me laugh and happy when I came to school.”

The principal decided to call in a very special person to take over for Mr. Williamson.

Matthew Williamson is John’s son, and the fifth generation of teachers in the family.

“As his condition worsened I was like, 'OK, I can take this position for the rest of the year,” said Matthew. “I want them to have a Williamson in that room.”

Matthew is known to the students as Mr. Dubbs. He returned to the the classroom just two days after his father passed away. Students say it helped having a familiar face take over after being hit with such devastation.

“I think they both look very similar and they both laugh the same and they both have glasses so it is very hard for me sometimes because it brings back old memories that I had with the original Mr. Williamson,” said Maria.

Matt continues his dad's legacy in the exact same classroom with the exact same students, teaching the same lessons -- not just in math, but in life.

“The original Mr. Williamson taught us about not only math, but also leadership, confidence, responsibility, and to always be kind to others and to be respectful,” said Maria.

“There is still hard days and you see his picture on the wall and the tears come out, but it makes it easier knowing that the kids are there and they are happy,” Matthew Williamson said.

“I think the rest of my classmates are happy and overjoyed that his son got to be our teacher,” said Maria.