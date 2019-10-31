Education

Some Ventura County schools cancel Thursday classes due to power shutoff concerns, wildfires

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 12:49 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:51 AM PDT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Several school districts in Ventura County are canceling classes Thursday Oct. 31 because of nearby wildfires, air quality and potential power outages.

As of 12 a.m Thursday morning, Southern California Edison said some 33,000 customers in Ventura County had their power shut off because ot the elevated fire risk. More than 98,000 customers in Ventura County were under consideration for a public safety power shutoff, according to the Edison website.

The Ventura County Emergency Operations Center has an interactive map for residents to find out if they live in an area that is under consideration for power shutoffs.

The following school districts and schools in Ventura said classes were canceled on Thursday:

For the latest on school closures in Ventura County, click here 

School Districts

• Briggs School District

• Conejo Valley Unified School District

• Fillmore Unified School District

• Hueneme Elementary School District

• Las Virgenes Unified School District

• Mesa Union School District

• Moorpark Unified School District

• Mupu School District

• Oak Park Unified School District

• Ocean View School District

• Oxnard School District (K-8)

• Oxnard Union High School District

• Pleasant Valley School District

• Rio School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

• Simi Valley Unified School District

Charter Schools

• ACE (Camarillo)

• Bridges (Thousand Oaks)

• CAPE (Camarillo)

• Ivy Tech (Moorpark)

• MATES (Thousand Oaks)

• University Preparation (Camarillo)

• Vista Real Charter High, Simi Center

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

Celebrities dress up for Halloween
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Celebrities dress up for Halloween

States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

Highest-paid comedians in 2019
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Highest-paid comedians in 2019

On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

White House Halloween 2019
Getty Images

White House Halloween 2019

Prince William through the years
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William through the years

On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26