Some Ventura County schools cancel Thursday classes due to power shutoff concerns, wildfires

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Several school districts in Ventura County are canceling classes Thursday Oct. 31 because of nearby wildfires, air quality and potential power outages.

As of 12 a.m Thursday morning, Southern California Edison said some 33,000 customers in Ventura County had their power shut off because ot the elevated fire risk. More than 98,000 customers in Ventura County were under consideration for a public safety power shutoff, according to the Edison website.

The Ventura County Emergency Operations Center has an interactive map for residents to find out if they live in an area that is under consideration for power shutoffs.

The following school districts and schools in Ventura said classes were canceled on Thursday:

For the latest on school closures in Ventura County, click here

School Districts

• Briggs School District

• Conejo Valley Unified School District

• Fillmore Unified School District

• Hueneme Elementary School District

• Las Virgenes Unified School District

• Mesa Union School District

• Moorpark Unified School District

• Mupu School District

• Oak Park Unified School District

• Ocean View School District

• Oxnard School District (K-8)

• Oxnard Union High School District

• Pleasant Valley School District

• Rio School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

• Simi Valley Unified School District

Charter Schools

• ACE (Camarillo)

• Bridges (Thousand Oaks)

• CAPE (Camarillo)

• Ivy Tech (Moorpark)

• MATES (Thousand Oaks)

• University Preparation (Camarillo)

• Vista Real Charter High, Simi Center