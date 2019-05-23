Scholarships awarded to hundreds of Santa Barbara students

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara hosts award ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara partnered with the Santa Barbara Foundation to award 2,400 college and vocational scholarships.

Hundreds of students received their scholarships at ceremonies held at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden on Wednesday.

Board Chair Don Logan said, "There is a level of gratitude and excitement these kids just exude."

They also awarded scholarships at a ceremony at Allen Hancock College in Santa Maria.

The amounts range from $2,700 to $10,000.

Luis Zamora is about to graduate from Carpinteria High. He will use his scholarship to attend the University of California, Irvine.

His classmate Kendra Meza said, "It is like free money, who doesn't want that."

His advice to others, "Just apply to as many scholarships as you can."

The incoming board chair was once a recipient

Christie Glanville remembers receiving more than $1000 about three decades ago.

She used the money to become a local kindergarten teacher.

She said it is nice to know the community believes in you.

"That is something that is more than just the financials, knowing that your community believes in you and is investing in you."

Donors may set criteria for scholarships and the foundation will administrate them without charging a fee.

The Sophia Bartlow Scholarship is a prime example. It is funded by the Rincon Invitational and was created by Surfing Legend Jericho Popplar in honor of her late daughter.

"It is an honor to be able to give back since my daughter was a champion also and I am a former world champion surfer. I am proud to be here in Santa Barbara. It is a wonderful scholarship opportunity for these kids."

The recipient is a surfer, too

Scholarships totaled nearly $8 million this year.

For more information, click here.