Santa Maria Valley high schools hold graduation ceremonies

Santa Maria High School holds its 126th commencement ceremony (Dave Alley/KCOY)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Pomp and Circumstance was the song of the day in the Santa Maria Valley on Friday.

Three separate graduation ceremonies were held at Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools.

At Righetti, 525 graduates earned diplomas, including four co-valedictorians.

"I think it's an awesome thing that all four of us did it together," said Rigehtti Co-Valedictorian. Akemi Karamitsos. "Each one of us were kind of honored separately, but we all accomplished the same goal."

"It's really an honor for me to share this award with those three other girls," said Righetti Co-Valedictorian Jessica Powell. "They're really so amazing and to be a part of that with them, that's so cool to me and I'm really proud to be up there with them."

Later in morning, Santa Maria held its 126th commencement ceremony.

During the two-hour long event, 539 graduates dressed in bright red caps and gowns celebrated the final day of their high school career.

"It's an understatement to say this class is awesome," said Santa Maria Valedictorian, ​​​​​Isabella Blanco. "There are so many amazing people here. We have Coca Cola scholars, and other scholars. These people are so hard working and so humble and I don't think you can find that anywhere else. I think it's truly here at Santa Maria where people are able to grow and be these leaders for the future."



For many graduates, emotions ran high, especially when thinking about the people closest to them who have supported them throughout their life.

"I've worked really hard the past four years and seeing my family here supporting me is one of the best things ever," ​​​​​Santa Maria Valedictorian Isabella Blanco.

At Pioneer Valley, a district-high 563 students earned diplomas during the school's 13th commencement ceremony.

"I think we've all learned throughout high school how to work hard and learn responsibility and teamwork and communication and I think all of those things are going to translate into whatever we do in the future," said Pioneer Valley Valedictorian Naomi Lopez.

For many of the graduates, the day represented a significant accomplishment in the lives of their families.

"My parents immigrated here from Mexico, so of course they did that for me and I want to do this for them," said Pioneer Valley graduate Jennifer Ruiz Sanchez. "I am planning to further my education, so I want to do that for them as well. These cords all represent something to me and to them, all my hard work and dedication is for them."

Nearly 1,900 students graduated from the four Santa Maria Joint Union High School Districts, including 270 at Delta High School, which held its ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremonies will be the final ones for outgoing superintendent Mark Richardson, who announced his retirement two months ago.