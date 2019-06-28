Santa Barbara library increases security, adds programs and cuts fines

The Santa Barbara library has added more security, it will discontinue fines and there will be a connection with an astronaut in space next week. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Library has quite a story to tell these days and as it does, it wants everyone to feel safe in and around the landmark downtown building.

"It is a public space and everyone is welcomed here, " said Library Director Jessia Cadiente.

As changes are rolled out, security is being improved.

"When you have that openness which is what we pride ourselves in, there are opportunities for misbehaving," she said.

That's why the city has funded more surveillance cameras in and around the building. Starting next week, an all day security team will be strolling around the property. Cadiente said, "safety and security of everyone in the library is our number one concern."

For anyone coming to the library whether you are a regular or it is your first time, there are the rules of conduct they are listed in the lobby and around the building.

Cadiente said, "bringing on security to help us with that enforcement will just be one step in the right direction"

That direction includes a look into space with a link up next Wednesday morning with Astronaut Nick Hague who is in the International Space Station.

It's a once in a lifetime connection for a group of kids chosen just for this link up.

Molly Wetta an assistant librarian said, "12 children have questions that they are going to be asking him about life in space the experiments that they are doing." The effort is being coordinated with the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio club in coordination with NASA. That includes a special antenna on the library roof.

After the astronaut talk, there will be other programs around the experience going on followed by lunch for the children.

This is part of several outer space programs this month to inspire the next generation.

"Whether that's engineering, technology, science, experiments, there's a lot of variety of programming," she said.

At a time when the internet access may lead some to think libraries are going away, Cadiente said, "Libraries said no there's still a need and we can fill it."

More hands-on programs have been developed, and beginning Monday, fines will be eliminated.

Cadiente explains, "fines really prevent people from getting a library card. They are all about getting our stuff back that's why we charged the fine. People will return the items even without the fine. There will be due dates for all of our items and if they are not returned by the due date then you will be billed for the actual items."

She says if the book is never returned and the bill not paid, the library card will be revoked.

In the big picture, the library plaza renovation project is still underway and the site will be a gathering place for outside events related to the library and downtown arts.