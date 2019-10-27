Santa Barbara City College announces Utpal K. Goswami as new president
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College Trustees selected Utpal K. Goswami as superintendent/president for the school.
He is the current president of MCC-Longview in the Metropolitan Community College District in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a news release from SBCC.
Goswami is expected to begin his new position in early January.
SBCC said Goswami was chosen for the role because of his experience, leadership, fiscal expertise and his experience working in diverse communities.
He has more than three decades of experience working in community colleges.
SBCC has been led by Interim President/Superintendent Helen Benjamin since spring 2019. Past SBCC president Anthony E. Beebe retired earlier in the year.
